BACHOK, March 30 — Collectors are ramping up coconut palm sap extraction as the demand for ’tuak’ or ‘nira kelapa’ (coconut shoot nectar) surges during Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, making it a staple during this festive season.

Mohd Suhaimi Jusoh, 47, said that currently, he can produce 100 litres of tuak daily with the assistance of his children.

He said that the surge in demand during Aidilfitri is due to many customers use tuak as ‘nise’ (palm sugar syrup), which serves as a dipping sauce for ketupat on the first day of Syawal.

In addition, he said there’s a demand for fresh tuak as a drink to complement other dishes during Hari Raya.

“Customers are opting for tuak syrup for its pure flavour, without any added sugar,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohd Suhaimi said that every year, as Aidilfitri and Aidiladha approach, there is a high demand for tuak, particularly among ‘nise kerek’ or palm sugar makers, not just in Bachok but also in Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, and Gua Musang.

“The increase in demand during this Ramadan required us to purchase 20,000 units of mineral bottles, incurring an additional capital cost of RM10,000, as well as add freezers from five to nine units for frozen tuak,” he said.

According to Mohd Suhaimi, tuak has garnered demand from overseas markets, particularly in Singapore and South Korea.

“However, there are constraints, like tuak’s tendency to become gassy and prone to explosion, while for frozen tuak, the postage cost can be quite high, as it is based on its weight,” he said, adding that his regular customers and suppliers are mostly from Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Melaka, and Pahang. — Bernama