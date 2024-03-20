KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Wearing it makes her feel like a million bucks so little wonder she calls it the Love of my Life blazer.

“Getting to make a blazer with the cut, style and colours I like in the right material is a dream come true,” said Malaysian social media influencer Athisha Khan of the blazer she designed in collaboration with fashion and lifestyle brand Petit Moi.

The relaxed-fit blazer, which comes in beige and black, features sewn shut functional pockets that you can cut open and detachable shoulder pads.

The relaxed-fit blazer comes in black. — Picture courtesy of Petit Moi

Advertisement

Best of all, it’s double-vented with slits at the sides as opposed to single-vented with a single slit in the middle at the back which most jackets have.

“With that one opening in the middle, the back portions of the blazer can sometimes stick to your bum, basically exposing it and making it look bigger,” said Athisha, 26, at a styling session held recently at Petit Moi Bangsar Village II.

“So besides being a wardrobe essential you can dress up or down, the Love of my Life blazer also has a slimming effect.”

Advertisement

Hosted by Alyssa Johann, the session saw models in blazers, shirts and matching headbands from the Petit Moi x Athisha Khan collection.

Guests gathered enjoyed snacks and a giveaway contest while being shown the many different and fun ways to wear the versatile pieces from the collection.

The six shirts, named after songs by British singer Harry Styles, are adorned with embroidered cherries, an ode to Styles’ hit Cherry.

The name of the collection, ak for pm, embroidered at the back of the collar on the red Adore You shirt is another charming detail.

“The cherries are a little more fun but still wearable for adults,” said Athisha, who loves Styles for his interesting and fun vibe.

“We placed it in a subtle way except for the Cherry shirt which has little cherries all over. But the blazers are my favourite.”

A design from the Petit Moi x Athisha Khan collection. — Picture courtesy of Petit Moi

Also at the event were Petit Moi’s three co-founders, Iman Kamarudin, Farihin Mat Azam and Pamela Bong.

“We chose Athisha because we resonate with her principles and her vision was very much aligned with what we wanted to do,” said Iman, adding she was an inspiring individual for the younger generation.

“She’s the kind of person we would like to represent the next generation for us.”

Petit Moi started as a kids wear line in 2016 before expanding to include women’s wear in 2017.

Recently, it began catering to men under the brand Maison Toha.

For more information, visit here.