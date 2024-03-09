KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Sparkling in ivory white, The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur is a heritage treasure that has persevered with the changing tide of times.

The British colonial era establishment, founded in 1932, has hosted many eminent figures, including Britain’s current monarch King Charles III.

Tucked in a quiet corner of the centuries-old hotel is a cosy and discreet Writers’ Room.

Situated next to the original hotel’s front desk on the second floor, the space recreates the vibes of the early 30s - when travel and art décor flourished.

Advertisement

Some eccentric writers who found their muses here include Graham Greene, Donald Davies and William Somerset Maugham, a hotel spokesperson said.

These writers entertained their imaginations and penned them on paper here while enjoying gin pahit cocktails - a drink famously mentioned in many Somerset Maugham stories.

Other big names who reportedly spent their afternoons here were Chinese actress Tze Loh Lin and Oscar-winning British actor David Niven.

Advertisement

The refurbished Writers’ Room is now open to the public once again.

And first to host a book discussion here was the Classic Challengers book club.

The Classic Challengers book club recently hosted a book discussion at the Writers’ Room. — Picture courtesy of The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

“The entire ambience of the Writers’ Room exudes classical literary vibes. Not just ordinary literature but classics which suit us perfectly.

“This is completely different from organising discussions at cafes where it is generally noisy,” the Classic Challengers spokesperson Naz Ghazali said.

The Writers’ Room, however, is not just a haven for writers and literary enthusiasts.

The space can also accommodate small gatherings consisting of up to 20 people.

The throwback charm, coming from the room’s nostalgic interior and soft golden tones, also makes the Writers’ Room a romantic spot for intimate weddings.

The nostalgic interior and soft golden tones makes the Writers’ Room a romantic spot. — Picture courtesy of The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Newly-weds can do a cute waltz to evergreen classics from the 1930s emanating from the adjacent Colonial Cafe.

Couples can opt to have their marriage registration at the Writers’ Room and then hold their wedding reception at the hotel’s ballroom, located on the same floor.

And, of course, the Writers’ Room is also a popular spot to indulge yourself in a classic British mid-afternoon tea with some buttery scones.

The venue is also suitable for evening cocktail parties or late-night drinks with friends.

So, for anyone looking to spend an evening away from prying eyes, head to this vintage haven.

For more details on The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, visit here.