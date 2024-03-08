BIRMINGHAM, March 8 — Tail wagging, panting and eyes focused, three-year-old Bakersfield shuffled through his trainer’s legs and twirled to the folk music that played, before lying flat on his belly in front of three stern-looking judges.

The Border Collie was one of thousands of hounds who flocked to the National Exhibition Centre in England’s second city, Birmingham, on Thursday for the start of Crufts, the four-day dog show that attracts owners from across the globe.

The heelwork to music competition was one of the first at the event, which on Sunday will crown one dog “Best in Show” — widely regarded as the pinnacle for any canine and its owner.

Afterwards, Bakersfield’s trainer and owner Lucy Creek glowed about his efforts in the musical show, in which she was dressed in a red suit with a hat, and carried a cane as a dance prop.

“It was his first Crufts performance,” she told AFP.

“I thought he would be nervous with all those eyes and cameras on him but he kept his cool. He was exceptional.”

Years to prepare

Bakersfield has been preparing for the event since he was a puppy.

The training, for which the dogs are judged on accuracy, musical interpretation and flow, takes years to perfect, Creek said.

Collies are the perfect breed for heelwork as they enjoy tasks and work, she added.

The heelwork event was one of many to be held at Crufts, with the dogs being tested in events from agility to gamekeeping.

Crufts, first organised by dog lover Charles Cruft in 1891, attracts more than 18,000 competitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors, according to organisers The Kennel Club.

Dogs made the trip from as far afield as Germany, The Netherlands, Italy and Switzerland to compete, with more than 200 breeds taking part this year.

The coveted “Best in Show” starts with each breed picking its own winner. They then compete to win one of seven groups, divided into Toys, Gundogs, Utility, Hounds, Working, Pastoral and Terriers.

The seven “Best in Group” winners then compete to find the “Best in Show”, which in 2023 was won by Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo from Croatia.

Previous winners have included a wire-haired dachshund, a whippet and an American cocker spaniel.

Dog owner Yannick Obarar drove to Birmingham from Bern in Switzerland to show off a Keeshond named Aurora.

“It’s been a dream to attend Crufts,” he said. “Aurora is a wonderful family dog. He is good with kids. He’s just the perfect dog.

“I wanted to show him to the world.”

Not to be sniffed at

Elsewhere at the event, which sells dog cakes, a vast choice of the latest pet beds and blankets, toys and leads, newly trained sniffer Lilly displayed her skills.

She effortlessly located a piece of a toy that had been hidden in a row of glass bottles.

Sniffing is one of the fastest growing dog sports around and the demand for training is “growing rapidly,” said Jamie Pound, the founder of UK Sniffer Dogs.

Pound started doing scent detection with his own dogs as a hobby after witnessing the behavioural benefits they had on the animals.

He decided to make scent detection available to every dog and was soon receiving calls, particularly from truffle hunters, eager to use their dogs to help them find the fungi delicacy.

He has also trained dogs, who have an enhanced sense of smell, to sniff out illnesses in humans, by teaching them odour signatures through saliva.

“Every dog should be allowed to be a sniffer dog,” he said.

Back in the main arena, Bakersfield rested his snout on his paws and looked up reassuringly at his anxious owner until the results were announced — third place.

“We’ll keep on training and improving,” said Creek, calling third an excellent result.

“I am certain we’ll be back at Crufts again next year.” — AFP