KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — British Council Malaysia recently honoured recipients of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2024 at its flagship gala dinner held at the W Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

The event brought together outstanding UK alumni from different industries, diverse stakeholders from public and corporate sectors as well as university representatives to meet, network and celebrate with UK alumni who are making a difference in Malaysia.

The gala dinner also served as the finale for the British Council Malaysia's 75th-anniversary, a year-long celebration of milestones in charting the course forward for UK-Malaysia connections through education, the arts and sciences.

The gala was a total of 12 Malaysian nominees being recognised for their remarkable accomplishments and contributions towards their profession and societies in the following four categories namely; science and sustainability, business and innovation, culture and creativity as well as social action.

The Science and Sustainability category highlights the achievements of UK alumni in advancing the fields of science and sustainability.

The award was presented to Prof Dr Abhi Veerakumarasivam, a graduate of Cambridge University, who is also Sunway University provost, leading the largest UK-Malaysia transnational education partnership with Lancaster University.

The Business and Innovation category, which casts a spotlight on UK alumni who have made an impact on driving innovative business solutions, was awarded to the West of England University graduate Vicky How Peck Ying.

She is a pioneering property valuer and Propedia Group founder and chief executive officer.

The Culture and Creativity category which recognises UK alumni who have displayed an innovative and inspiring approach to art, culture and/or creativity went to Wendy Teo Boon Ting, a graduate of Cambridge University.

She is a pioneering architect and cultural advocate in Malaysia, who champions local craft communities and pioneering innovative design applications.

Social Action category which acknowledges UK alumni who have made an exceptional contribution to effecting positive social change, was presented to Dr Murallitharan Munisamy, a graduate of London School of Economics and Political Science and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Dr Murallitharan has been at the forefront of the National Cancer Society of Malaysia and has led transformative efforts in providing equitable access to cancer care to all Malaysians and continues to lead work to build socially beneficial, sustainable reform of health systems with a focus on non-communicable diseases.

Speaking at the event, British Council Malaysia director Jazreel Goh said she takes pride in the award winners who epitomise the spirit of innovation and leadership.

"In our 75th year in Malaysia, it is more important than ever to recognise and reflect on the achievements of Malaysian UK alumni and the impact they have had on the community, society, and nation.”