KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — International outdoor brand Camel Active has opened its first flagship South-east Asian store in Kuala Lumpur.

Located in Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, the flagship store provides premium quality apparel, footwear, bags and accessories for city dwellers, urbanites and travelers.

The recently-opened 2,400 square feet store will feature the latest collections from Camel Active and C by Camel Active.

Camel Active’s latest Spring/Summer 2024 collection takes cues from different scenes of nature and ensures flexible pieces that can adapt to the hustle of the city as well as the adventures of the wild. It features muted colours and vibrant hues on all its pieces.

Also launched is C by Camel Active, an expansion of the brand for the youth, focusing on modern designs and trendy aesthetics for a stylish and active lifestyle.

Camel Active has opened its first flagship Southeast Asian store at Lalaport BBCC. — Picture courtesy of Camel Active

Shoppers will be able to enjoy the store's camping theme and get a taste of the outdoors with its immersive experience, as well as in-store workshops and sustainability initiatives in the coming weeks

CLT Asia managing director Jason Tan said in a statement that they were excited to open Camel Active’s doors in South-east Asia in a mall that had indoor and outdoor activities which represented the brand well.

“Camel Active has a rich heritage of blending urban and outdoor influences and this new store is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with a unique shopping experience and a diverse range of products that effortlessly brings out the brand’s unique attributes,” Tan said.

For more information, visit here.