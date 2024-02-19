KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay made a terminal cancer patient’s wish come true by flying her to meet him.

The woman, using the handle @fruitsnackmaddy, had posted on her TikTok on January 26 of her wish to meet the 57-year-old, known for his fiery temper and use of expletives, as one of her bucket list.

The celebrity chef shared on Saturday via his TikTok showing him meeting the fan after flying her and a friend to Miami.

In the video, Ramsay thanked the woman for the video and expressed that he would love to meet her in person.

“But not just any ‘Hello, Goodbye,’” he said, adding that he would fly her and a friend to Miami where he would have dinner with them at his Hell’s Kitchen.

“And then the following night on Friday night, be our special guest at the opening of our new restaurant Lucky Cat in South Beach.”

In the clip, the woman got emotional as she held hands with Ramsay, before he gave her a hug.

Ramsay also gave the woman a few twirls while dancing together in the kitchen of his restaurant.

The final shot showed Ramsay and the woman posing for a picture with a group.

“I hope you had the best time @madison in Miami!” Ramsay added in the caption.

“It was such an honor for you to be my VVIP last night at #LuckyCat! Thx to everyone on TikTok too for helping making sure these dreams come true Gx.”

The woman responded by saying it was the most special night of her life describing it as beautiful and amazing.

“So much love for all of the Gordon family. Thank you,” she said, adding the encounter was the biggest honour for her.