KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 2024 is inviting tech enthusiasts and industry experts to take part in an impressive showcase of technological wonders and pioneering breakthrough.

MTE, that serves as a crucial hub for innovation, inspiration and intellect, will take place from February 22 to 24 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

The event, organised by PROTEMP Exhibition and Conferences, is also supported by a coalition of esteemed organisations.

These include the Higher Education Ministry, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, the International Federation of Inventors' Association, the Chinese Innovation And Invention Society (CIIS), Eurobusiness-haller, Indonesian Invention and Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA), Iranian Top Inventors (IRTI), Japan Intellectual Property Association (JIPA), National Research Council Of Thailand (NRCT), The International Alliance of Innovation and Invention Associations (IAIA), Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS) and The Union of Arabian Academics (TUOAA).

Last year, MTE hosted 5,014 visitors from 17 different countries, showcasing a remarkable array of 504 innovations.

This year, MTE 2024 is redefining accessibility by adopting a hybrid format that allows innovators and thinkers from different parts of the world to be part of the technological symphony.

The heart of MTE lies in its string of Innovation Awards - the International Innovation Awards, Asian Youth Innovation Awards and Public Service Innovation Asia.

In 2023, the event saw an impressive 425 entries vying for these coveted honours.

Last year, MTE saw an impressive 425 entries vying for its coveted Innovation Awards. — Picture courtesy of MTE 2024

This year, the momentum continues with 354 entries already received to date.

These awards, showcasing a diverse range of groundbreaking innovations, also serves as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of innovators.

Supporting partners of the event will also be presenting special awards, underscoring their commitment in fostering a culture of innovation.

Besides that, the Hong Kong Pavilion will be another major highlight at MTE 2024, which will showcase a dynamic fusion of industries.

Organised by the Hong Kong Software Industry Association (HKSiA), the pavilion is a vibrant display of Hong Kong's versatility and ingenuity, featuring cutting-edge information and communications technology (ICT) and breakthroughs in medical science.

The Hong Kong Pavilion also offers an immersive experience into the world of broadcast and digital marketing, explore their robust banking and finance industry and engage with leaders in the logistics field.

For those seeking strategic growth, the pavilion also brings in the business consulting sector to provide insights that transform challenges into opportunities, with each exhibitor representing Hong Kong's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Additionally, MTE 2024 also features enriching Tech Talks and presentations for three days.

MTE 2024 also features enriching Tech Talks and presentations for three days. — Picture courtesy of MTE 2024

The sessions also include conversations with pioneers and are open to all attendees with no additional cost.

Visitors who wish to attend MTE 2024 in-person can register at this link.

Those planning to attend the event virtually can register at https://mte.ibentos.com/.