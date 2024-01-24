KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The railway network was the foundation on which Malaysia was built and remains a necessary service for its citizens today.

Despite the convenience and interconnectivity in Selangor and its neighbouring states, travel between Northern states of Kedah and Kelantan is still a long journey.

Historian and writer Yusuf Liu’s latest book, Sejarah Perkembangan Keretapi Malaysia (History and Development of the Malaysian Railway) takes a ride back in time and suggests a track for a brighter path ahead.

A Chinese Muslim, Liu is known for his books on the Chinese Muslim community, philosophy and its history, and is also a calligraphy artist who writes in Jawi, Tamil and Mandarin.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Liu said that his purpose in writing the historical book was to highlight the nation’s past railway culture and encourage the ‘completion of the railway system’.

In his opinion, a railway connecting the Northern states will help to provide an economic boost to the communities surrounding the area.

With the addition of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL), Liu believes a track of 300 kilometres between Kedah and Kelantan will finally ‘connect’ the nation’s railway network.

The book outlines a map that shows the current ECRL track combined with Liu’s own proposed Kedah to Kelantan line that he believes will ‘complete’ the railway system.

“During the time of the British, we (Malaya at the time) had many railways built by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), and with each station came commerce and tourism,” Liu said.

“These railways and stations were built for necessity and were central hubs for each state, however today many of these stations have been turned into museums or have been abandoned.”

“We have a lot of natural resources and good infrastructure to build more railways in rural states, connecting our railway system will help to balance out the economy in the rural states.”

Liu is a renowned researcher and writer of Malaysian history and culture. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

In the book, Liu looks at the history of famous train stations like Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur Train Station and how they had luxury express train journeys through different states.

Liu believes that refurbishing old stations and tracks into new travel hubs can bring in tourism to the rural states, helping to boost the local economy.

“Restoring these old stations and modernising them can bring back the ‘glory days’ of railway travel in the future,” the historian said.

“Foreigners who are interested in our natural rainforest and our rich culture and heritage can take an express line in the Northern states.”

The 60-year-old said that the writing of the book was done after tedious research and travelling around Malaysia's railway stations.

His passion even extended to the making of his book which he said he used his own personal funds to produce and print.

Liu said all of his efforts were worthwhile, if it meant preserving and promoting an important piece of national history.

“As long as I have the energy, I want to dedicate it to create something of meaning and value to society and promote harmony,” Liu added.

“If we live, we must at least do something for our country and its history. When I’m gone, at least I know I have left my books behind to the next generation.”

The book is now available via Whatsapp order at 012 6429048 for a promotion price of RM110. Normal price is RM150.