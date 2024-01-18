KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — South Korean streetwear brand Acmé De La Vie (ADLV) marks a milestone in Malaysia with the launch of its first standalone store by The Melium Group.

ADLV is known for its unique oversized graphic tees and being the streetwear brand of choice for Kpop idols like Lisa of Blackpink, Twice and Jeonghan of SEVENTEEN.

Located at the ground floor of IOI City Mall in Puchong, fashion-conscious Kpop fans can now purchase ADLV’s signature pieces worn by their favourite idols.

The store’s recent launch was graced by local actor Azrel Ismail, singer-songwriter Gaston Pong and TikTok stars Cabi, Jayden and Eros.

Advertisement

The event was livened up by latest pop hits mixed by DJ Mingyi and the screams of shoppers and guests at the scream machine to get exclusive discounts.

Streetwear fans can also find more of ADLV’s collections at the multilabel store M Store Lab in Lalaport BBCC and Seibu at The Exchange TRX.

“I like ADLV because of their oversized and comfortable fit which I can wear again and again,” Azrel told Malay Mail.

Advertisement

“This new store gives a good selection of everything that’s great about the brand and gives everyone a chance to get their cool pieces.”

Created by Jinmo Goo and Jaemo Goo, Acmé De La Vie which is French for ‘the pinnacle of life’ aims to blend casual streetwear with luxury quality.

Its first BABYFACE print t-shirts gained popularity in Seoul and was soon spotted on members of popular Kpop groups Super Junior, EXO and Red Velvet.

ADLV opened its first flagship in Seoul in 2017 and has since opened subsequent flagships in China and Australia to cater to its growing popularity.