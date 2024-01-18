NEW YORK, Jan 18 ― Eating five portions of fruit and vegetables a day is one of the basic nutritional guidelines that consumers try to follow on a daily basis. To achieve this, some rely on tricks such as drinking more fruit juice. However, this might not be the ideal solution ― especially for kids ― according to a recent study that highlights a link between fruit juice consumption and weight gain in children.

A fruit juice in the morning, before leaving for school, then again with an afternoon snack for an extra dose of vitamins. Parents are evidently trying to do the right thing to provide the energy ― and the right nutrients ― necessary for their children's activities and needs. As we all know, fruit and vegetables are essential for the body to function properly. They can play an essential role in the fight against obesity, when combined with regular exercise. However, they are not necessarily beneficial in all forms. Juices, for example, have been associated with weight gain in children.

So suggests a new study by researchers based in Canada and the USA, which reports a “positive association” between the consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice and body weight in children. To come to this conclusion, the scientists carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of 42 studies ― 17 involving 45,851 children and 25 involving 268,095 adults. The aim was to assess the association between the consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice and weight gain among children and adults, in comparison with noncaloric beverages.

Reducing intake

Published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics, the research suggests that daily consumption of a glass or more of fruit juice is associated with weight gain in children. In detail, the scientists report that each additional serving of 100 per cent fruit juice (one serving being equivalent to 237ml of the drink) per day was associated with a 0.03 higher body mass index (BMI) in children. In addition, younger children ― under the age of 11 ― gained more weight than adolescents.

“A potential mechanism linking 100 per cent fruit juice to weight gain is the consumption of liquid calories, which has been shown to result in greater weight gain compared with the ingestion of solid calories. Compared with whole fruit, 100 per cent fruit juice contains less dietary fibre, leading to the rapid absorption of fructose in the liver,” the researchers explain.

Note, however, that it's not a question of singling out fruit juices, or banning them altogether, but of moderating their consumption and favouring whole fruit. “Our findings are in support of public health guidance to limit consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice to prevent overweight and obesity,” the researchers conclude. ― ETX Studio