PARIS, Jan 16 — What is going on with teenagers these days? While their reluctance to pose with the rest of the family for a photo on a festive occasion is nothing new, many of them are now taking things further and deciding to spoil the picture by covering up part of their face.

A “nose cover pose” is showing up in more and more family pictures, and the reason these teens are doing it may surprise you.

The holiday season is synonymous with family photos. But many photos get spoiled by a nephew, cousin or even your own offspring, unwilling to smile as is customary.

But during the most recent festivities, they’re not just sulking, grimacing or looking bored — they’re actually concealing part of their face — specifically, their nose — with a hand. It’s a surprising gesture that is being referred to as ‘nose cover,’ and it’s gaining ground on social networks.

Advertisement

And teenagers are doing it because they don’t want to appear on their parents’ Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat accounts without their consent.

Avoiding mockery from other teens

She may not have come up with this trend, but Venezuela Fury, daughter of boxer Tyson Fury, has played a major role in popularising it around the world.

Advertisement

The teenager recently appeared in several photos posted on social networks, with one hand in front of her face.

The aim was obviously to be sufficiently masked so as not to be recognised, or at least have her face obscured enough to prevent other internet users from having an opportunity to mock her or comment on her appearance.

Because that’s what nose covers are all about: children are fed up with appearing in their parents’ virtual photo albums, which are often viewed by the public at large.

And for good reason: these are pictures over which they have no control (for instance the use of filters) and they expose a person to potential mockery from their friends, classmates or other followers.

Faced with constant demands of their parents to appear in photos on special occasions such as birthdays, weddings and end-of-year celebrations, among others, teens are rebelling, resorting to this simple gesture to avoid the potential outfall of a family photo.

And it’s not necessarily the familial aspect of the photo that is called into question by those concerned, but the embarrassment that can be caused by a photo taken for instance Christmas morning before they’re ready, when they’re wearing a casual outfit, or revealing what they may consider a flaw or characteristic that they simply don’t want to show to everyone and anyone. There are a large number of elements that could ultimately be the subject of potential trolling or bullying.

Communication is key

Interviewed by the New York Post, parenting expert Amanda Jenner explains, “It’s important to remember that this phase is a normal part of growing up, where seeking independence and establishing personal boundaries are key developmental milestones.”

She adds: “It’s very sad that we can’t share and be proud of family photos, but unfortunately this is the way it is today.”

A phenomenon no doubt amplified by the multiplication of filters on social networks, which perpetuate an obsession with the ‘perfect’ body and face.

By using the ‘nose cover’ gesture, teenagers keep control of their image without offending or upsetting their parents (too much).

But parents use this opportunity to engage in a discussion with their children, whether it’s about the teasing or even bullying they’ve experienced on social networks, societal expectations related to appearances, or simply about how they want to appear — or not appear — on social media. — ETX Studio