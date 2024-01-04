KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A senior citizen in Thailand managed to retrieve two million baht (RM269,235) worth of gold jewellery pieces that were mistakenly thrown by her grandchild, thanks to the police and a waste collector.

The 60-year-old woman, identified only as Wandee, had placed the gold items in two bags but her grandchild had thought it was rubbish and threw it away on January 1.

The gold items included six gold bars, six necklaces, five bracelets, five Buddha amulets, three diamond rings, a gemstone ring, a diamond brooch, eight gold rings, a pair of gold earrings, two pairs of diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet were later picked up by a 46-year-old waste collector, The Thaiger reported.

Realising what her grandchild had done, Wandee proceeded to lodge a police report in Pluak Daeng, Rayong on Wednesday in the hopes of getting the jewelleries back.

The station's investigation officer Niyom Chueaphak said police got their break from CCTV footage showing the waste collector picking up the bags at 6.45pm on January 1.

Police later traced the waste collector and recovered Wandee's jewelleries, which was confirmed by Wandee to be intact.

The unidentified waste collector, meanwhile, said she had initially thought the jewelleries were fake.

She and her husband were shocked when police turned up at their home to retrieve the jewelleries.

Initially thinking she was in trouble with the law, police allayed her fears as technically she did not steal the valuables.

They later escorted her and the recovered gold to the Pluak Daeng Police Station, where it was returned to Wandee.