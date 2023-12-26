KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has apologised after a hanging decorative Christmas tree branch fell from the ceiling and hit a Singaporean tourist on Christmas day.

The 44-year-old man and his wife were taking pictures with their three-year-old daughter outside the merry-go-round when the incident occurred, Harian Metro reported yesterday.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, in a statement, said the man had a minor graze and was promptly brought to the nearest medical clinic by their team to receive immediate medical attention.

“The Christmas tree area was immediately cordoned off for the safety of all shoppers.

“A thorough check will be conducted on all decorations to ensure its safety and integrity,” it said.

The mall’s management said it is also in communications with the tourist and his family regarding his wellbeing.