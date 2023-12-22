KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — With just a few days away from Christmas, have you bought all the gifts for your friends and loved ones?

Fret not if you haven't. To assist you, we've rounded up last-minute suggestions on where you can shop, dine and be merry.

Here are our top six picks for the festive season:

The limited-edition Fireworks features adornments of sparkling beads and sequins. — Picture courtesy of Delvaux

Bling accessories

Belgian fine leather goods brand Delvaux's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection effortlessly blends artistry and craftsmanship for the season of festivities.

Its limited-edition Fireworks features adornments of sparkling beads and sequins that light up the Brillant, Tempête, Lingot and Caprice models.

The newest addition to the Brillant family, the Brillant Toy, combines elegance and versatility in a miniature silhouette.

Transitioning seamlessly from day to night, the combination of Box Calf leather and D-shaped buckle make it a must-have accessory for Christmas.

In Malaysia, Delvaux is located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Visit here for more details.

The Clear Set offers a three-step regimen formulated for those with blemish-prone skin. — Picture courtesy of The Ordinary

For the skin

Popular skincare brand The Ordinary celebrates the science of giving by matching products to a loved one’s skin concerns.

When it comes to gifting beauty products, it can be difficult as skincare is something that is personal and bespoke to an individual.

Therefore, The Ordinary has launched new sets that offer various regimens that can stand alone, or be supplemented with additional products to make it more personalised.

For instance, The Clear Set offers a three-step regimen formulated for those with blemish-prone skin. It features Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, Salicylic Acid 2% Solution and Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan.

The others are The Cleanser Discovery Set, The Lash & Brow Duo, The Power of Peptides and The Most-Loved Set.

The Ordinary is available at Sephora. For more details, visit here.

Let the Gardensville Postal Service take care of your season greetings to loved ones near and far. — Picture courtesy of The Gardens Mall

Postcard for good cause

Missing the good old days of sending and receiving Christmas cards in your postbox? Then head on to The Gardens Mall.

Let its Gardensville Postal Service take care of your season greetings to loved ones near and far!

From now till December 25, drop by the Gardensville post office located at South Palm, ground floor to make a RM5 donation to The Beautiful Gate Foundation for the Disabled to receive a postcard.

Write out your wishes to your loved ones and they will arrange to have them delivered to any valid address, whether local or international.

And if small town charm is what you're after, The Gardens Mall has transformed into a quaint little village, complete with trim shop, toy store, florist and chocolatier. The highlight is a 25 feet-tall ferris wheel at the concourse with little teddy bear passengers.

For more details, visit its Instagram account.

The R&B and pop group garnered worldwide attention for their hit songs 'So Much In Love' and 'I Swear'. — Picture courtesy of All-4-One

Christmas concert

If your loved ones are fans of award-winning R&B and pop group All-4-One, you can surprise them with tickets to their Christmas concert.

The California-based quartet comprising Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez and Tony Borowiak will be mesmerising fans with their capella-style vocals on December 25 at Resorts World Genting’s Arena of Stars.

All-4-One garnered worldwide attention for their hit songs So Much In Love and I Swear, with the latter retaining a spot on Billboard’s "Hot 100” as one of the most successful singles of all time.

Tickets are priced from RM166 to RM756. For more details, visit here.

Elevate your Christmas eve experience with six-course Noel Dinner at Pacific Lounge. — Picture courtesy of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites KL

Time to feast

At Parkroyal Collection and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur, you can indulge in sumptuous Christmas feasts, carefully curated to delight your senses.

On December 24, head over to Thyme for Seafood Buffet Dinner, a culinary journey priced at MYR288 nett per adult and MYR388 nett per adult which includes free flow of soft drinks and alcohol. On December 25, there are also Buffet Brunch and Buffet Dinner at Thyme.

Elevate your Christmas eve experience with an appetising six-course Noel Dinner at Pacific Lounge of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites for MYR588 nett per adult which includes free flow of soft drinks and alcohol.

There is also the ongoing Christmas Joy Afternoon Tea at The Botanist Lounge and Bar, with live band serenades daily except Mondays, from now till December 31.

For more details, visit here.

Johor Premium Outlets (JPO) is celebrating the season of giving with a year-end sale. — Picture courtesy of JPO

Premium outlets' year-end sale

Johor Premium Outlets and Genting Highlands Premium Outlets are celebrating the season of giving with a year-end sale from now till December 25.

The sale promises shoppers exclusive offers, savings, giveaways and a uniquely festive shopping experience.

In addition to savings up to 80 per cent, shoppers spending RM1,500 or more with a maximum accumulation of two receipts within the same day can redeem a gift.

Shoppers who spend RM500 or more in a single receipt will be entitled to redeem RM20 gift card for Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

For more details, visit here.