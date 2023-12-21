KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — From Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris to the shopping malls of KL, the story of Diptyque continues to be told and reinvented in each new place with the same inventiveness.

The French luxury fragrance brand was founded in September 1961 by artists Desmond Knox-Leet, Christiane Montadre-Gautrot and Yves Coueslant, who acquired an old store at 34, Boulevard Saint-Germain. It went on to become Diptyque, a renowned creator of fragrances for the body and home, perfumed body care and decorative objects.

Here's exciting news for Malaysian fans of the brand. Besides its existing store in Pavilion KL, Diptyque just opened two new boutiques in the Klang Valley.

Located in Pavilion Damansara Heights and The Exchange TRX, the two boutiques capture in their own way the originality and poetry that has characterised Diptyque since its inception.

The Pavilion Damansara Heights boutique, located on the second floor, features the mouldings of a typical Parisian apartment and industrial-style silvered panels.

With an area of 47 square metres, it features a metal-covered central fireplace decorated with sculpted flame by French ceramist Jean Roger and a series of traditional batiks designed by Malaysian artist Nini Marini.

To celebrate its opening, the brand recently threw a glamorous party attended by local celebrities and social media influencers.

“This store is much bigger than the Pavilion KL's, it looks so cosy and elegant,” said actor Azrel Ismail, who arrived early to browse through the boutique.

“Love the chic boutique inspired by the allure of a Parisian apartment with a local twist,” posted entrepreneur and model Danielle Graham on Instagram.

Diptyque is located at level two of Pavilion Damansara Heights, KL. It opened from 10am to 10pm daily. For more details, visit here.