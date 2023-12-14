KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Up and coming Malaysian Muay Thai fighter and One Championship contender Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali is proud to be a Malaysian.

The 17-year-old recently made waves after securing a 36 seconds knockout (KO) win against former One Flyweight Muay Thai World Title contender Edgar Tabares at the One Fight Night 17 On Prime Video on December 8.

Following his win, a Youtube video by Johan which was uploaded back in October has resurfaced online following online altercations on the teenager’s born state.

In the six minutes and forty seconds video, Johan was seen answering fans questions including a question on where he is from where the SMK St Thomas student admitted that it was one of the most frequent questions he had to answer.

He later revealed that his grandfather was from Lenggong, Perak and his father grew up in KL.

However, Johan reiterated that it should not matter which states he’s from because he is carrying the name of Malaysia at his fights.

“My target has always been to carry and uphold the name of Malaysia, not each of the states because I’m now fighting on the world stage and I want to bring the Malaysia name.

“So for those who keep on asking me and those who keep on commenting things like ‘congratulations ‘anak Perak’, congratulations ‘anak Sarawak’, please don’t, just a congratulations ‘anak Malaysia’ would suffice.

“Because we are Malaysians after all and we all should come together no matter which states we are from,” Johan said.

Following his last Friday win against Tabares, Johan is currently on a five consecutive win streak in his One Championship record with a total of four knockouts.