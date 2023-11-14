KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The first Southeast Asian store of National Geographic Apparel was recently opened in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Its store aims to encourage shoppers to explore the wonders of nature and to ‘purchase for a purpose’ to help efforts to protect the earth.

With each purchase of its curated selection of adventure wear and accessories, a portion of the sales go to the National Geographic Society nonprofit organisation.

The proceeds will help the society's longstanding efforts to protect the environment using science, exploration, education and storytelling.

The society supports scientists around the world with efforts to protect the ocean, land and wildlife, preserving indigenous cultures and advancing conservation technology.

From rugged outdoor clothing to everyday essentials and footwear, the store balances function and fashion to allow customers to venture outdoors and look good doing it.

A range of its products has Coolmax technology made from polyester material and 100 per cent recycled textiles to keep Malaysians cool and comfortable under the heat.

Travellers looking to explore harsher climates can select from the Gore-Tex products that are durable and wind and water-resistant, keeping them comfy whilst braving the elements.

Shoppers will be immersed in a space showcasing the beauty of nature with displays of National Geographic documentaries and informative displays.

This is to get visitors to appreciate nature and inspire them to contribute to it and explore all of its wonders.

“National Geographic Apparel encapsulates a sense of exploration and belonging that resonates with our consumers,” National Geographic retail general manager for Southeast Asia, India and Middle East Alex Baillie said in a statement.

“National Geographic-inspired styles have been making waves among trendsetters across the Asia Pacific region and we’re thrilled to introduce shoppers in Malaysia to this exciting lifestyle offering.”

To celebrate the Malaysian store's opening, exciting activities and promotions are available now.

A special pop-up photo spot opened till December 31 allows customers to have a taste of the outdoors with a makeshift campsite using National Geographic Apparel products.

The National Geographic Apparel store is located on level five of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

For more information on how purchases help the National Geographic Society, visit here.