KUCHING, Nov 13 —Fourteen contestants of Ratu Buri Borneo beauty pageant walked the stage Saturday night in beautifully crafted traditional Buri costumes, while reviving the Dayak cultural heritage.

The beauty pageant was the first of its kind organised by Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Kuching Branch, and also in conjunction with its eighth anniversary celebration dinner held at the Penview Convention Centre here.

SDNU Kuching branch chairman Thaddeus Ling Allu, in his welcoming remarks, said the

Buri costume is fast becoming a fashion trend and is now worn during formal or special events.

With its distinguished seashells called ‘buri’ being carefully arranged and sewn into the fabric, the Buri attire in Sarawak is believed to have originated from Batang Rajang.

“The Buri attire is now a fashion that generates good business income for the local artisans, and this beauty pageant was made possible with their contributions,” he said.

“Our branch is glad to hold our first ever Ratu Buri Borneo 2023, thanks to the sponsors and the contestants.

“If the response is good, the branch may even hold talks and workshops on Buri weaving next year,” he added.

The anniversary dinner was graced by political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Petrus Igat Matthias, with his wife Lunyie Kanyan given the honour to hand over prizes to the winners.

Mary Puspa was named Ratu Buri Borneo 2023 winner, and won a cash prize of RM2,000.

Nursyafikah Tiffany Cassandra and Joy Angela were adjudged second and third place winners, receiving RM1,000 and RM700, respectively.

The Best Dress award had Melanie Joyce as its winner, while the Best Catwalk Award went to Doreena Banchi.

Besides cash prizes, the winners also received beauty products, sashes and trophies.

The event also witnessed the presentation of recognition award to Viviana Lin Winston — a model, TV host and catwalk coach — as SDNU Iban Woman Icon for 2023.

Petrus, who represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the event, announced a pledge of RM20,000 from Uggah to the branch.

Petrus also managed to raise RM6,167 through collected donations from the Golden Voice Session, with another RM5,000 chipped in by Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Sri Stephen Rundi Utom.

Among those in attendance were Kuching Temenggong Nelson Kloni; SDNU secretary Gerard Joseph who represented SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan; SDNU Kuching branch deputy chairman Gat Belabot; event deputy organising chairman Cr Roy Mason; Minister of National Unity Datuk Sri Aaron Dagang’s political secretary Stephen William and the minister’s private secretary Donny Niambang. — Borneo Post