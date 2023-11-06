KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Grab drivers and delivery-partners face the risk of accidents as part of their job.

For Grab Drivers and Delivery-Partners that are fathers, single mothers or sole income earners who may be supporting their families, ailing parents or supplementing household earnings, protecting themselves and their income is important.

And for that, Grab offers its Group Personal Accident insurance which is applicable to both driver and delivery-partners to ensure that partners are protected on the job, with coverage of up to RM40,000 for accidental death, permanent disability and burns — third degree burns, with reimbursement up to RM4,000 for accidental medical expenses.

The protection is automatic and no registration is needed.

The Group Personal Accident insurance will be activated as long as drivers and delivery-partners are online (with or without booking) for GrabCar, GrabTaxi and JustGrab, and while on all GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabExpress bookings, from the start to the end of each delivery.

Additionally, Insurans Kemalangan RPG 24/7 is applicable to all delivery-partners riding motorcycles while on and off-duty, to ensure they are protected 24/7 anytime, anywhere within Malaysia.

Rashid Shukor, Director of Operations of Grab Malaysia shared that it’s not only important to ensure its partners are covered and protected, but to understand the long term benefits it has for theirs and their family’s peace of mind.

Grab is also working with partners to ensure they are able to protect their families for as little as RM1 per day.

Premium payments can be deducted directly from monthly earnings.

In the event of an accident and they need to make an insurance claim, they will need to make a police report and also report to Grab’s customer service.

The appropriate documents need to be sent to Chubb for processing and their paperwork will be processed accordingly, pending severity of the accident.

Ensuring Partners’ needs are looked after

Grab is also working with other partners to provide its driver and delivery-partners a variety of insurance programmes to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The protection plans are part of the GrabBenefits programme which caters to the needs of Grab partners’ well-being while they continue to earn on Grab.

GrabBenefits has three main pillars — Protection, Savings and Academy — and other initiatives to further support their earnings, protection and driving experience.

To know more about GrabInsure’s insurance plans for its partners, please click HERE.