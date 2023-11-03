NEW YORK, Nov 3 ― When it comes to fashion and beauty inspiration, icons of past decades continue to be points of reference. From Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn, the looks of Hollywood legends of the past are still launching trends. Lately, it's the iconic chignon of the heroine of Breakfast at Tiffany's that's been generating buzz.

The “Audrey Updo” is making a comeback among American celebrities. This classic hairstyle takes us back to the chignon worn by Holly Golightly, the role played by Audrey Hepburn in the famous 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's. In fact the actress wore a high chignon with short bangs. A mix of elegant and unfussy, this chignon gave rise to a whole generation of hairstyles paying tribute to her. Today, many celebrities are giving it a new lease on life, reviving classic glamour in its purest form.

The simple, accessible hairstyle adds an elegant touch to any everyday outfit, whether you're going out for a night on the town or to work. Numerous tutorials on TikTok show viewers how to achieve this iconic updo. All you need is a hairbrush, pins, a clip, a few rubber bands and a good coat of hairspray. For those who wish to add a modern touch, there are myriad ways to reproduce the hairstyle of the film icon. For example, you can leave two strands of hair slightly twisted at the front, like actress Laura Harrier, or add a '90s touch by sectioning off two thick, stiff strands, with a slight twist, as reality TV star Khloé Kardashian did.

If you have bangs and you don't want to sacrifice them, one alternative is a slightly lower bun with micro bangs swept to the side, like Zoë Kravitz at the 2022 Oscars. In the case of long bangs, it's perfectly possible to let two strands escape at each end.

The return of her hairdo to the forefront suggests that Audrey Hepburn's influence endures in culture, across all eras. Two years ago, the late Hollywood star's eyebrows enjoyed a resurgence of interest in the beauty world and among many beauty influencers. As for her outfits, they too continue to be reproduced on red carpets by numerous celebrities. Audrey Hepburn's style is truly timeless. ― ETX Studio