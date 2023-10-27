KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Social media has been abuzz recently following a clip of a virtual demonstration in solidarity with Palestine on online game platform Roblox.

As it turns out, the virtual gathering which garnered the attention of local and international social media users was the handiwork of a 15-year-old Malaysian student known as Razz.

This is after a circulating clip from the demonstration showed a group of Roblox players, each carrying a Palestinian flag with some waving the Malaysian flag, taking on the virtual streets of Roblox to show their support.

Razz told Harian Metro that the demonstration was done via a special server he and his friends created called the Dataran Tanjung Mas on the platform.

Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows users to create their own unique virtual avatars and play games with other users.

“It took me and my friend Afiq three days to create the server and to put it up on the platform.

“Aside from it being my passion, the idea to create the server came to us after seeing the suffering endured by the people of Palestine.

“Through the platform, everyone including kids from all over the world can play and join the virtual gathering to show their solidarity with Palestine,” Razz said.

Razz’s server has also caught the attention of local streamer Cikgu Zyd who joined in the virtual rally and live-streamed it via his social media, which spurred more public attention.

Cikgu Zyd who was impressed by Razz’s efforts said that the online rally has been going on since October 20. It has been getting warm reception from the public with positive responses from parents and teachers who joined in the march.

“This is definitely a welcoming development because it helps in changing the perception of people who think video games are a waste of time.

“At the same time, we’re also able to carry out our responsibility in raising awareness amongst the public on the importance of showing support to the people of Palestine,” Cikgu Zyd said.