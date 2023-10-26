KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Neta V was first introduced on this side of the world back in May with a price tag of RM99,800 which made it the most affordable EV in Malaysia to date. Fast forward to today, the price tag has since been revised.

While the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 last May marked the brand’s debut in our market, the actual official launch event only took place yesterday. Naturally, the brand’s local distributor Intro Synergy took the opportunity to reveal the new price at the event although one month later than originally announced.

Neta V Malaysia price, colours, warranty

Back in August, the Neta V was spotted with an RM79,800 OTR price tag while being on display in Johor Bharu although it was quickly dismissed by Intro Synergy. Nevertheless, we have been expecting the EV’s price tag to be reduced especially now that the parent company of Intro Synergy, Go Auto Group has announced a joint venture with Careplus Group Berhad to build an assembly plant for EVs in Negeri Sembilan.

Unfortunately, the new on-the-road (OTR) price tag for Neta V is slightly higher than what was announced back in May. Instead of RM99,800, Neta V is now priced at RM100,000 OTR, not inclusive of insurance.

Neta V can obtained in several colourways including Sakura ink, Sky Blue, Moonlight Green, Midnight Gray, Cyan, and White Storm. Warranty-wise, the general components within the EV are covered by a 5-year / 150,000km warranty.

There is a separate 8-year / 180,000km warranty for the high voltage electrical components such as the battery and on-board AC charger. Furthermore, the body of Neta V also comes with its own 10-year / 200,000km warranty.

What’s new with Neta V now aside from the price tag?

Even though the OTR price tag of the Neta V is no longer under RM100,000, the EV is being provided with two new packages that customers can choose from. The first is called the EV Starter Package which provides Neta V with a bodykit that helps make it look a bit more sporty.

Aside from that, the EV also received the convenient automatic tailgate capability through the package. Other items that are also included in the package are Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) cable, tint film and CO2 eliminator.

Not only that, Neta V’s new EV Starter Package also comes with a free AC home charger (inclusive of installation) and motor insurance for 1 year. On the other hand, customers can also choose to obtain the EV with an interest-free financing package of up to 7 years.

Neta V Malaysia quick specs

For our market, the Neta V can be obtained only in a single variant. This particular model comes with a 70kW (94hp) electric motor that also produces 150Nm of torque. With a top speed of 120km/h, the EV can go from 0 to 50km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Equipped with a 38.54kWh ternary lithium battery pack from CATL, Neta claimed that this model has an NEDC range of 380km. For those who prefer the WLTP range instead, the company don’t have the figure at the moment but generally, you are looking at around 300km ballpark.

When it comes to charging, the Neta V relies on its onboard 6.6kWh AC charger which allows the EV to be fully charged in eight hours. It also supports DC charging of up to 100kW which cuts the charging time from 30 to 80% in 30 minutes.

In case you want to know how it is to drive the most affordable EV in Malaysia, do check out our initial test drive with the Neta V right here: — SoyaCincau