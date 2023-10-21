KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Eating alone at a mamak can feel lonely. Luckily, a Malaysian man found company in a friendly crow.

In a TikTok video posted yesterday (October 20) by user lilgoddany, a man was captured feeding a crow on his shoulder.

The video was recorded at a mamak shop in Shah Alam.

Online users were amused at the casual manner the man fed the crow, as if it was his own pet.

He even took bites of his own food before sharing it with his feathered friend.

The mamak’s staff can be seen in the background staring at the man, bewildered by the odd sight.

Some online users even made comparisons to the anime character Itachi Uchiha from Naruto, who is famous for having a crow standing on his shoulder.

The character is known for his prowess in ‘genjutsu’, a powerful ability that leaves his opponents in an inescapable trance.

“Just another day in a mamak in Malaysia,” one user commented.

“The last member of the Uchiha clan,” another user jokingly wrote.

“The mamak staff staring at him in the back have been hit by his genjutsu,” a user added.