KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Louis Vuitton recently announced their new house ambassadors: Rising Kpop girl group Le Sserafim.

Le Sserafim is the first Kpop girl group to have all its members as ambassadors for the French luxury brand.

The five-member girl group is one of the most popular new acts this year, with empowering hits like Antifragile and Unforgiven.

The collaboration began after the group performed at the afterparty of the Women’s Prefall 2023 show in Seoul in May.

Louis Vuitton artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière said in a statement that he loved the energy they brought to their performances.

“I am very excited that Le Sserafim is joining Louis Vuitton as house ambassadors. They each have such a unique style that together feels very cool and authentic,” Ghesquière said.

The quintet now star as the face of Louis Vuitton’s latest capsule collection, inspired by the statement bags that walked the runway across the Korean capital’s Jamsugyo Bridge.

Fans of Le Sserafim known as Fearnots were ecstatic that the group is able to represent a prestigious fashion house just a year after debuting.

An anagram of “I’m Fearless”, Le Sserafim comprises Kim Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae.

The group debuted in May 2022 under the label Source Music, a subsidiary label of HYBE.