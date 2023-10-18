KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — A TikTok user named Amal has gone viral for a clip which shows her offering cornflakes cookies to Pahang prince Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

“Woah, this is my favourite,” said Tengku Ahmad after accepting the cookies that Amal, a 26-year-old woman from Setiawangsa, had made for him.

Amal and her friends waited with bated breath as the 23-year-old royal opened the container and popped a cookie in his mouth.

There was a simultaneous sigh of relief followed by resounding cheer as he smiled in appreciation, declared it good and pinched his fingers to show his approval.

The scene unfolded two days ago during a meet and greet at the Agong’s Cup polo tournament at Equestrian Park Putrajaya.

Amal, a self-confessed royal fan, said Tengku Ahmad, who has three brothers, is her favourite.

“He’s so nice, and cute and handsome too,” said Amal in an interview with Malay Mail.

“Throughout the tournament, he was the one who chatted with members of the public.

“You could see he was trying hard to make time for everyone and take photos with us.”

Amal added that she came to watch the polo tournament, which was held from October 1-14, to see the Pahang royal family.

“But on the 15th, they suddenly announced that there would be a friendly match between Royal Pahang Polo Club and Brunei Polo Team,” said Amal who runs a family business.

“That’s the day I gave Tengku Ahmad the cornflakes cookies, it was just a spur of the moment thing. I wasn’t even sure if I was allowed to offer it to him but he casually accepted and tasted it.”

Amal’s clip has since gone viral with over 1.2 million views and over 140k likes.

Her bio now proudly reads: “Yes, I’m the cornflakes girl but I’m not selling it.”