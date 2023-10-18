KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Indian weddings are the epitome of grandeur, which very few cultures can rival.

From donning opulent outfits to hosting elaborate feasts and rituals, Indian couples are willing to dig deep into their pockets to make their weddings the talk of the town.

The biggest winner of the wedding business appears to be the country's economy.

According to a recent survey by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), India is set to witness its largest-ever wedding season, between November 23 and December 15 this year.

Advertisement

Over 3.5 million couples are expected to tie the knot during the 23 days, compared to 3.2 million weddings that were registered during the same period last year.

The Indian capital city of Delhi alone is expected to host more than 350,000 of these weddings..

The CAIT estimated that around 50,000 weddings will be taking place with an expenditure of Rs1 crore (RM569,659) or more per wedding.

Advertisement

Overall, the upcoming wedding season is expected to fetch a whopping 4.25 lakh crores rupees (RM242 billion) for the country in terms of wedding-related purchases and services.

The next phase of India's wedding season will begin in mid-January 2024 and will go on until July 2024.