KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The largest Hard Rock Hotel in Asia is set to open its doors at the King's Park Genting Highlands in 2027.

The Hard Rock Genting Highlands, with 1,001 rooms and suites, will also house a 200 square metre retail space (to be known as Rock Shop), heated swimming pool, a Rock Spa, diverse dining options along with a stylish lounge and bar.

This will be the third Hard Rock Hotel in Malaysia, with the other two located in Penang and Desaru Coast, Johor.

HR Hotel & Residences Sdn Bhd and Hard Rock International announced their partnership on October 14 after signing the agreement to establish the hotel.

King Park's executive vice-president Sean Chen lauded the venture as a "monumental milestone in the world of hospitality".

"With its exquisite location at an amazing height of 1000 m above sea level, we are confident that this business will be a central pillar amongst the attractions at King’s Park and also a pioneering gem in the renowned Hard Rock tradition," he said in a statement on Saturday.

Sprawling across 61 hectares of freehold land, King's Park is poised to become Genting Highland's first central business district and an integrated entertainment hub.

The RM10 billion gross development value project will also feature the world's largest terrarium, branded theme parks, a halal luxury boutique hotel and a halal retail zone, among others.

In 2028, King's Park will also host the country's first Swissotel resort, a 300-room property with a grand ballroom, conference facilities and executive lounges, among others.