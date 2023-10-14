KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Any foodie would tell you that a perfect meal starts with an appetiser.

The same is true for sex.

With this analogy in mind, foreplay is considered an appetiser for intimacy.

According to consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap, foreplay can be incredibly important for both sexual and psychological satisfaction.

“It helps build anticipation, increases arousal and enhances intimacy.

“This sets the mood and creates a deeper connection between partners.”

Dr Lee said foreplay can also increase the vaginal secretion primed for penetration and pre-ejaculation fluid for penile lubrication.

“This will reduce painful penetration and sustain erection.”

Keep it short but not too short

If you wonder how long is sufficient for spicy foreplay, Dr Lee said the length really depends on the individuals involved.

“Some people may prefer a quick and fiery start, while others enjoy a slow and sensual build-up.

“Although there is no study specifically measuring the length of foreplay, most experts would regard 15 to 20 minutes as a normal duration for foreplay.”

How to spice things up?

Dr Lee said there are endless possibilities when it comes to spicing up your foreplay repertoire.

“It's all about exploring and experimenting with what excites both you and your partner.

“Try sensual massages, kissing and caressing using toys or props, engage in role-play or even introduce some light-hearted games to play.”

Ultimately, he said the key to exciting foreplay is communication and consent.

“Talk openly with your partner about your desires, boundaries and fantasies.

“Be playful, adventurous and most importantly, have fun.”

Neglecting foreplay

Dr Lee said there are no concrete data to show how many people in Malaysia or globally neglect foreplay but it often happens in relationships for various reasons.

"Busy lives, stress or simply falling into a routine can sometimes lead to skipping or rushing through foreplay.”

According to him, some may rush into penetrative sex before foreplay due to worries about losing the erection or mood for love when prolonged foreplay may cause a loss of momentum for sex.

“These are all misconceptions.

“Neglecting foreplay in a relationship can come with its risks.”

He said it may lead to a lack of excitement, decreased interest and even dissatisfaction in the bedroom.

“This even results in pain in the female partner and insufficient time to achieve climax.”

Dr Lee said couples should prioritise foreplay in sexual relationships to spice things up and make the whole experience more enjoyable.

“This also opens up an opportunity to explore likes and dislikes during sex.”