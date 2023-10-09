KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and international brands, NGOs and breast cancer survivors are doing their bit to spread awareness and support women with breast cancer, a disease that kills almost 700,000 women globally every year.

With fundraising events, educational activities and free breast screenings here are five initiatives you join in as a consumer by spending while contributing to a worthy cause.

Estee Lauder

The Petronas Twin Towers beautifully lit up in pink and (right) Estee Lauder’s limited-edition Pink Ribbon advanced night repair serum — Pictures courtesy of Estee Lauder Malaysia

Estee Lauder Companies Malaysia has the iconic Petronas Twin Towers lit up in pink.

Continuing its 31-year Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Campaign which began in 1992, the cosmetics giant will host a range of activities including the KLCC Park Pink Walk and a specially curated fundraising high tea at the Mandarin Oriental, KL.

Jointly held with KLCC Holdings, the event dedicated to celebrating the strength and resilience of breast cancer survivors, will take place on October 28.

Participants will enjoy a stroll through KLCC Park and form a Pink Ribbon formation at the Esplanade, KLCC Park.

ELC is also working with Sime Darby Automobile, who are sponsoring Build-Your-Dream electric vehicles (EVs) to transport cancer patients from remote areas to hospitals, to make their treatments more accessible.

The support allows medical officers to reach more remote areas cities that have limited healthcare access, using sponsored EVs for essential breast cancer screenings through mobile trucks.

Meanwhile all proceeds from the limited-edition Pink Ribbon advanced night repair serum and Empowered in Pink Pure colour lipstick collection, available at Estée Lauder free standing stores, www.esteelauder.com.my and Lazada, will go towards ELC's Charitable Foundation to continue its mission.

Melinda Looi

(From L-R) Cancer survivor Renee Aziz (holding bag), Looi, Dr BenGee, Jiman Casablancas and Jestinna Kuan and (right) Melpowering Pink activities on Saturday — Pictures courtesy of Jemmie Chew

As part of Melpowering Pink, Malaysian fashion designer Melinda Looi hosted a series of charity workshops, which included sharing sessions from survivors and caregivers on Saturday and Sunday at Eslite Spectrum, Starhill.

Art workshops that were held included bra painting by artist Nini Marini, food art by Chef Nathalie of Nathalie Gourmet Studio, calligraphy by calligraphy artist Jace Neo and art collage by artist Anisa Abdullah.

Part of the proceeds from these workshops will be donated to Cancer Research Malaysia.

Looi also teamed up with influencer sisters Jestinna and Christinna Kuan, who have designed a range of Melpowering Pink merchandise such as tote bags, T-shirts, Twilly scarves and brooches, which are available for sale on the official Melinda Looi website.

For the rest of the pink month, the Melinda Looi Concept Store will be decorated with pink balloons by Balloon Buzz and offer pink-themed products from Love 18 Chocolates, Bloop, Relax, Tea Bird Tea, Satay Sumo and Candle Pit Stop.

For more information, click here.

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

The Pink Perfection Dessert Soiree is the highlight of Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara’s special month-long buffet in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month — Pictures courtesy of Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

For its third-year of collaboration with Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA), Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara is hosting a month-long fundraising buffet.

Feast on Kwee Zeen’s Pink October Treasures of the Sea buffet and RM10 will be donated to BCWA from every bill.

End your meal with something sweet and pink from The Pink Perfection dessert soiree, which offers a selection of cakes, pastries, gelato and scones.

BCWA’s pink mobile unit will be making a special appearance at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara on October 20 and 27 from 11am-3pm.

The pink mobile unit will be stationed at the hotel’s entrance, offering free breast examination sessions by trained nurses who will also teach the correct steps for early detection.

For reservations, call +603 2720 6668 or email [email protected].

Kevin Murphy and Montibello

Haircare brands Kevin Murphy and Montibello will offer RM10 haircuts at KL Eco Concourse — Pictures via Instagram/kevinmurphy.my and Instagram/montibello.my

Australian haircare brand Kevin Murphy and Spanish haircare brand Montibello together with local distributor R Beaute, will celebrate Pink October with a two-day charity event at KL Eco Concourse on 23 and 24 October from 11am -5pm.

Discounted haircuts priced at RM20 and basic hairstyling services like curling, straightening and updos priced at RM10 will be offered.

Nurses will also be on-hand to conduct free breast examinations in specially brought tents from BCWA.

Zenith

Thel limited-edition chronograph Zenith Chronomaster Sport Pin. — Pictures courtesy of De Silva Inc

Zenith is supporting the global fight against breast cancer with the launch of its limited edition Chronomaster Sport Pink, the latest in a series of special watches created to raise awareness on breast cancer.

As part of an ongoing partnership with breast cancer organisation Susan G Komen Foundation, Zenith unveiled the Chronomaster Sport Pink at Phillip’s New York watch auction in June with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the organisation.

With its pink dial, the Chronomaster Sport Pink is a striking version of Zenith’s award-winning 1/10th of a second chronograph with matching coloured date wheel and oversized chronograph counters.

Priced at RM56,500, the Chronomaster Sport Pink is limited to 500 pieces and available from Zenith physical and online boutiques as well as authorised retailers around the world.

Twenty per cent of the price of each timepiece purchased will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to combat breast cancer, supporting its efforts to make a positive impact on their community by allowing patients everywhere to live better, longer lives.