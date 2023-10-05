STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 — A trio of US-based researchers on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing tiny “quantum dots” used to illuminate TVs and lamps, hours after a prematurely released statement revealed their names.

French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov were named as the three winners.

They brought advances on tiny particles that “now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue”, the jury said.

But a rare leak led to the winners’ names being mistakenly sent to media outlets hours before they were officially announced, prompting an apology from the awards’ overseers.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said a press release had gone out for “still unknown reasons.

“We deeply regret that this happened,” Ellegren told journalists. “The important thing is that it did not affect the awarding of the prize recipients in any way.”

Nobel leaks are rare, with the various prize-awarding academies going to great lengths to keep the winners’ names under wraps until the announcements.

Former mentor

Bawendi, 62, was born in Paris to French and Tunisian parents, told reporters he had been “sound asleep” before receiving the call from the Nobel Committee.

“I’m deeply honoured and surprised and shocked by the announcement,” he said.

The professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, said he was felt especially honoured to share the prize with Brus, saying he had “learned so much” from his former postdoctoral mentor.

“I tried to emulate his scholarship and his mentoring style as a professor myself,” said Bawendi.

Brus, 80, is a professor at Columbia in New York, while Russian-born Ekimov, 78, was formerly chief scientist at Nanocrystals Technology in the US.

Swedish Radio managed to get a hold of Brus, who lives in New York, before the Academy reached him to give him the news.

“I’m extremely happy, assuming it’s real,” Brus told the broadcaster, saying he was still “groggy” from having just woken up.

According to the jury, physicists had long known of the potential properties of nanoparticles, but the prospect of using them to create and manipulate objects at such a tiny scale seemed impossible.

Tinted glass

Heiner Linke, a professor at Lund University in Sweden and a member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said a nanoparticle, when compared to a football, is what a football is in relation to the size of Earth.

“The cool thing about quantum dots is that just by changing their size... you change their properties. For example: their colour,” Linke said in an interview published by the Nobel Foundation.

In the early 1980s, while working at the Vavilov State Optical Institute in Saint Petersburg (then Leningrad), Ekimov conducted experiments showing that the same substance could tint glass into different colours.

He demonstrated that changes in size at the nanoparticle level could lead to different colours being absorbed.

Stepan Kalmykov, vice president of the Russian Academy of Sciences told state news agency TASS it was the first time a scientist with Russian or Soviet roots had received the Nobel Chemistry Prize since 1956, when Nikolai Semyonov was honoured.

A few years later, Brus was the first to prove these so-called “size-dependent quantum effects” in particles floating freely in a fluid, the jury said.

Other potential uses

In 1993, Bawendi “revolutionised the chemical production of quantum dots, resulting in almost perfect particles... necessary for them to be utilised in applications”, the jury added.

In addition to their current use, quantum dots are believed to be able to contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted communication in the future.

“We have just started exploring the potential of these tiny particles,” the Academy said.

The trio will share the award of 11 million Swedish kronor (around US$1 million) and will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel.

The chemistry award is the third Nobel of the season after the medicine prize and the physics prizes were announced earlier in the week.

The highly watched literature and peace prizes, will be announced on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The economics prize — created in 1968 and the only Nobel not included in the 1895 will of Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel founding the awards — closes out the 2023 Nobel season on Monday. — AFP