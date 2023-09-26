KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Exchanging wedding vows can often be an emotional affair for the bride and groom.

But a groom in Kelantan warmed millions of hearts by tying the knot with sign language.

In a viral TikTok clip, the groom was seen exchanging wedding vows in sign language during the ceremony believed to have taken place over the weekend.

The heart-warming event was shared by the wedding photographer @abesolution9911 who witnessed the solemnisation using sign language for the first time.

The video has so far garnered a whopping 7.5 million views and over 635,000 likes.

In the video, the groom, identified as Hakim, was seen focusing on his mother who served as the sign language interpreter to help the groom exchange his wedding vows.

Many social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the newly-wed with kind words.

Some were also moved by Hakim’s caring mother who patiently translated the wedding vows for Hakim and guided him through to repeat it.

Social media users also admired Hakim’s side-eye to the Islamic cleric officiating the ceremony as he humorously looked nervous.