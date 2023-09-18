KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — South Korean girl group NewJeans was recently appointed as denim giant Levi’s global ambassadors.

Ever since then, the popular K-pop group has been celebrating the 150th anniversary of the brand’s 501 jeans. It is, after all, the original template from which all other jeans have descended.

With a new range of 501 fits and seasonal looks, NewJeans and Levi’s are encouraging fans to express their unique style by showcasing different ways to customise their jeans.

“It’s been so rewarding to partner with a brand that has both an incredible past and looks towards the future,” said NewJeans in a statement.

“This campaign encourages people to discover and express their unique style by showing the different ways you can wear Levi’s 501 jeans and really make them your own,” the group added.

To accompany the campaign, a new film shows NewJeans choosing and customising their pieces, and completing their looks with accessories. At the end, they turn to the audience to ask, “How will you wear yours?”

Separate campaign films feature NewJeans showing off their seasonal looks. For ‘cold weather’ looks, the essence of NewJeans members is captured in Ribcage Wide Leg Women’s Jeans, Low Loose Jeans and Ankle Column Skirts.

That same vibe is showcased with the girls wearing Baggy Cargo pants, shorts and Baggy Dad Jeans against cool-coloured backdrops, creating a summer ambience.

Bespoke pieces worn by four models at the local launch, held at Levi's Suria KLCC store. — Photo courtesy of Levi's

The Malaysian launch took place at the Levi’s Suria KLCC store where guests viewed the exact wardrobe worn by NewJeans as well as bespoke pieces (that mirrored the customised jeans) worn by four local models. Guests also selected their own pair of jeans to be customised with the Levi’s x Newjeans colour patch.

You can now get your jeans customised with the Levi's x Newjeans colour patch. — Photo courtesy of Levi's

“We know our fans can take these clothes in some really unique directions and we can’t wait to see what they come up with!” said NewJeans.

The 501 fits are available worldwide in Levi’s stores and http://www.levi.com.my.