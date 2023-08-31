KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — An exciting new journey awaits in the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas cruise, coming to Singapore in November 2024.

The cruise will depart for the first time in Asia and take travellers to new destinations within the South-east Asian region like Bali, Vietnam and Thailand.

Guests can enjoy signature activities onboard like rock climbing, the North Star observation deck, and the FlowRider surf simulator.

Savour the finest culinary delights of Wonderland’s imaginative dishes, Chops Grille hearty steaks, and Johnny Rockets American diner classics.

Anthem will take guests on a new 8-night getaway to Bali, visiting the temples, waterfalls, and beaches of Celukan Bawang, Benoa, and Lombok Island

It also features a 10-night trip to Vietnam and Thailand, visiting Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Chan May in Vietnam and an overnight visit to Bangkok (Laemchabang) Thailand

Exclusive deals and destinations will be available at the upcoming Matta Fair Kuala Lumpur from September 1 to 3 for sailings departing between September 19, 2023 to March 11, 2025.

Promotions include 30% off cruise fare, 5% off seniors, kids cruise for free and up to 10% off selected sailings.

Guests can enjoy a range of thrilling activities on Anthem from rock climbing to surfing. — Picture courtesy of Royal Caribbean

To learn more about the cruises, visit Asia Cathay Travel Sdn Bhd, Golden Destinations, Hwajing Travel & Tours, and Parlo Tours Sdn Bhd booths at the Matta Fair KL.

Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean said in a statement that she was excited to bring Anthem of the Seas to Singapore for the first time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthem of the Seas to Singapore for the first time next year, guests are assured of the perfect mix of thrill and chill as they create unforgettable memories onboard,” Stephen said.

“With new itineraries introduced as well as old favourite destinations, we look forward to taking guests around the region to explore and enjoy the best of South-east Asia.”

Meanwhile, Spectrum of the Seas cruise will still be available in the region until March 2024.

Spectrum will then take travellers from Shanghai to cities of Japan from April 2024 and from Hong Kong to cities of China, Japan, and Vietnam from December 2024.

With 28 ships in its fleet by 2024, Royal Caribbean allows globetrotters to enjoy cruises covering destinations across the world, from Europe to all the way to Alaska.

Anthem of the Seas cruise will set sail from Singapore between November 2024 to March 2025, visit here for more information.