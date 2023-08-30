KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Local social enterprise Projek57 has sold approximately 400,000 of their popular Unity Ribbon since it was introduced in 2018.

And although there was a slowdown in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the people behind the ribbon are satisfied with the sales achieved so far.

Consequently, Projek 57 has been able to channel RM200,000 to the Orang Asli youth who helped to make the ribbons.

Co-founder Syed Sadiq Albar said the Orang Asli youth receive 50 sen for every ribbon sold and 95 per cent of the ribbons are made by them.

“Ribbon sales go towards supporting the livelihoods of Orang Asli students who were in our education-funded programme and also supporting those who received scholarships through our collaboration with universities and colleges,” he said.

“We come in to support them financially with the additional expenses, like accommodations, transportation, daily necessities and meals.

Projek57 which was founded in 2015 with its aim to encourage hope among Malaysians while improving lives of disadvantaged youth, have a large segment of their initiatives centred around underprivileged Orang Asli youth.

Syed Sadiq added that the ribbon was introduced on top of their t-shirts, which have been their flagship products, to further nurture the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians.

“However, we realised that we needed a symbol that not only allows people to feel patriotic when wearing it but also one that can be worn with pretty much everything.

“We also wanted something that was impactful in the process of making it and each cloth ribbon is made with the involvement of Orang Asli youth. This is how our cloth Unity Ribbon came into existence.

“We as people can be different but our love for country and aspirations for our country are one of the same. We want people to feel this when wearing our Unity Ribbons.”

The pewter Unity Ribbon by Projek57 is being sold at RM63 each and 100 per cent of the profits generated will be directed to funding of Projek57's programmes. ― Picture courtesy of Projek57

The enterprise has also come up with a pewter version of the ribbon in conjunction with this year's Merdeka and Malaysia days.

It has been produced in collaboration with Royal Selangor.

The striking new version of the Unity Ribbon is being sold at RM63 each, with 100 per cent of the profits generated from the sale to be directed towards funding Projek57’s programmes.

Another one of Projek57’s co-founders, Collin Swee, said Royal Selangor represented the best of Malaysia in quality, creativity and premium pewter.

“When we approached them about crafting the Unity Ribbon, they immediately understood where we were coming from, and shared our vision and plans, and said yes right away," he said.

“Having a signature limited edition pewter Unity Ribbon allows us to expand our merchandise offerings and reach, especially as it is a most meaningful memorabilia that will forever be associated with Projek57's message of hope and unity.”

The pewter Unity Ribbon is available for purchase at all Royal Selangor retail shops and showrooms.

For more information on the Unity Ribbon, please click here.