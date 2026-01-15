KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized over millions in cash, gold, and luxury goods and frozen more than tens of millions in company accounts in the investigation into alleged corruption in army procurement contracts.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said at press conference today that the probe centres on two main cases involving alleged bribery, abuse of power, and money laundering.

To date, a total of 23 people, including armed forces personnel and civilians, have been arrested.

In the first and larger case, seizures include RM5.8 million in cash (local and foreign currency), a Range Rover, 26 luxury watches (mostly Rolexes) worth RM2.3 million, as well as gold, diamonds, and jewellery. The entire haul is estimated to be RM11.4 million.

Additionally, 75 company bank accounts containing between RM32.5 million and RM35 million have been frozen.

Azam confirmed that the Army Chief, who had been remanded earlier in connection with this case, was released on Monday.

He added that the investigation paper is expected to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) by next week.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki holds up jewellery seized during an investigation linked to a former army chief at a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on January 15, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

“We are not only looking at money transactions. We must also prove who gave the money, who received it and for what purpose,” Azam said, noting the complexity of tracing the flow of funds.

In the second, related case, Azam said a high-ranking officer was called in to assist with the final stages of the investigation, while another senior officer was arrested yesterday.

He confirmed that four armed forces personnel and nine civilians were involved, and this case is also nearly complete.

Seizures in this second case include RM1.3 million in cash, RM721,000 in foreign currency, 2.4 kilograms of gold worth RM1.4 million, and several vehicles.

Eight company accounts totalling RM4.7 million were also frozen.

Azam stated that both cases are expected to be referred to the AGC by the end of next week for further action.

“Let us do our work, we’re making this a priority and all will be revealed hopefully by next week,” he said.