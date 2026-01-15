KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin made a appearance at the party’s headquarters today, attending the wing’s annual assembly nearly three years after being expelled from the party.

Khairy, who was sacked in January 2023 for criticising the party's leadership, attended the event at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) upon an official invitation from the current Youth chief, Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh.

Dressed in a full white Baju Melayu with a red sampin, Khairy was seen walking alongside Akmal into Dewan Merdeka, where they were greeted with a traditional gendang and silat performance before entering the hall.

Despite his expulsion, the former Rembau MP has repeatedly declared his continued loyalty to Umno and has affirmed he would not join another political party.

Khairy Jamaluddin (left) walks beside Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh as they enter the Umno Youth assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on January 15, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Speaking to reporters last night, Akmal confirmed that invitations had been extended to several former Youth leaders, including Khairy, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, and Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who is now the secretary-general of the party.

This is not Khairy's first time back at the WTCKL since his expulsion; he also appeared as a panellist at an education program organised by Umno Youth in October of last year.

Khairy served as Umno Youth chief from 2009 to 2018 and held several senior Cabinet posts, including health minister, before his 2022 general election defeat.

The party’s three wings — Wanita, Youth, and Puteri — are holding their respective assemblies today ahead of the main Umno General Assembly this weekend.