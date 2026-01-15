KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Customs Department has reduced its operating cost for every RM100 of revenue collected to RM2.13 in 2025.

Its director-general, Datuk Wira Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin, said the reduction demonstrates the department’s efficiency in managing government allocations and generating better revenue returns from the investments made.

Total revenue collection for the agency under the Ministry of Finance amounted to RM76.18 billion, while total expenditure stood at RM1.62 billion.

"The operating cost for every RM100 decreased to RM2.13 in 2025 compared with RM2.26 in 2024,” said Anis on Bernama TV’s "Ruang Bicara” programme last night, in conjunction with the 44th World Customs Day.

She said that cost reduction reflects improved efficiency and higher revenue returns from the government’s investment in the department.

For 2025, the department recorded revenue collection of RM76.18 billion, an increase of RM10.61 billion, compared with RM65.57 billion in 2024. — Bernama