KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Under a sea of red that flooded the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) from early morning, Umno delegates streamed in to collect their passes and attend the party president’s closed-door briefing but it was Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s hinted resignation that dominated conversations on the sidelines of the party’s general assembly.

As delegates made their way into Dewan Merdeka for the first day of the four-day gathering, marked by a morning symposium on politics in the digital era and a 4pm presidential briefing by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the question among grassroots leaders was pointed: Why is “Mr No Fear, No Surrender” surrendering now?

Speaking to Malay Mail on the sidelines of the assembly, several Umno Youth leaders said while they respected Dr Akmal’s right to step down, they believed his resignation would be ill-timed, and politically damaging, for a party still struggling to reclaim Malay support.

Umno Youth committee member for Kota Tinggi, Razif Abd Rahman, stressed that Dr Akmal’s decision was a personal one and did not reflect a collective stance within the Youth wing.

“At the grassroots level, there are those who agree and those who do not,” he said, referring to Dr Akmal’s recent proposal to revive the Muafakat Nasional.

Razif acknowledged that Dr Akmal had succeeded in elevating Umno Youth’s voice nationally, even as he said every Youth chief had done the same in different ways.

“We’re not saying we like the idea of him resigning. But we respect his decision because it is an executive one made in his capacity as Youth chief,” he said.

Yet Razif questioned the consistency of Dr Akmal’s stance, pointing to the latter’s oft-repeated slogan — “No fear, no surrender” — coined during his public spat with Seputeh MP Teresa Kok in September 2024 over remarks related to halal certification, which culminated in a RM25 million legal demand against him.

“From the grassroots perspective, we see that what he said before does not align with what he is doing now.

“Why the sudden change? Supposedly, you have to make a very firm decision,” he said.

Dr Akmal also had recently called for Umno to withdraw from the unity government, which were firmly rejected by Ahmad Zahid.

The Youth chief subsequently hinted at stepping down from his posts, including his Umno Youth chief role and his position as a Melaka state executive councillor, after receiving negative feedback from the party leadership.

Dr Akmal has since met Ahmad Zahid as well as Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh to discuss his position and recent remarks.

Umno delegates attend the President’s Briefing held in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly, taking place from January 14 to 17 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). — Bernama pic

Malay Mail understands that the Umno Youth chief is expected to announce his decision during the Umno Youth assembly today.

The proposals were formally tabled at a recent Umno Youth special convention, where Dr Akmal pushed two motions: for Umno to resume cooperation with PAS, and for the party to exit the unity government to assume the role of Opposition.

For Mohd Noor Fairuss, Umno Youth chief of Tanjung Piai division, Dr Akmal’s outspoken style was not a liability, but a necessity.

“He is the voice of the Malays — especially the youth and the grassroots,” Fairuss said.

“What he proposed may be right if the aim is to protect Malay interests and bring back Malay support to Umno.”

Fairuss likened the situation to disagreements within a family, saying it was normal to voice dissent internally rather than suppress it.

“If we keep quiet, the issue will never surface,” he said, adding that Dr Akmal functioned as a spokesperson for many within the Youth wing.

He also saw no urgency for Dr Akmal to resign, arguing that there was no obvious replacement capable of filling the same role.

“Who else can speak up like him?” Fairuss asked.

Jerantut delegate Dzaini, who asked to be identified by his first name only, echoed similar sentiments, describing Dr Akmal as a political fighter whose relationship with the party president resembled that of a son and father.

“What he did was only to put forward suggestions,” Dzaini said.

“He is brave, outspoken, and brings the voice of Umno Youth to the forefront. There is no one like him.”

Despite assurances that Umno Youth has deputy chiefs who can step in should Dr Akmal resign, several grassroots leaders stressed that leadership continuity mattered — particularly with the next general election looming.

“For the sake of the party, he should stay,” Razif said.

“You are the Youth chief. Finish your term, at least until after the next general election.”

The assembly is set to continue until Saturday.