KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin today minimised talk of his imminent return to the party, urging a “one step at a time” approach after attending the wing’s annual assembly, nearly three years after his expulsion.

Khairy, who was sacked in January 2023 for criticising the party’s leadership, attended the assembly upon an official invitation from current Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh.

He described his return to the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) as an emotional one and confirmed he had also received the blessing of party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to attend.

“I asked him (Zahid) whether I could come today, and if he did not want me to come, I will not show up since I will only come if I am allowed, but he said please come,” Khairy said.

When asked to comment on Umno Youth’s proposal for the party to exit the Madani government, Khairy expressed his disagreement, stressing the importance of political stability.

“It must be stated that what Akmal said was far more complex than just ‘leaving,’ since he said he respects the party decision to remain in the current government until the next general election.

“I think that is an important message from the wing,” he told reporters.

Despite his expulsion, the former Rembau MP has repeatedly affirmed his loyalty to Umno and stated he would not join another political party.

This is not Khairy’s first time back at WTCKL since being sacked; he also appeared as a panelist at an Umno Youth education program in October of last year.

Khairy served as Umno Youth chief from 2009 to 2018 and held several senior Cabinet posts, including health minister, before his 2022 general election defeat.