KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today announced that he will resign from his post as Melaka State Executive Councillor for Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security effective next week.

However, he will continue to serve the party as the Umno Youth chief.

“To show that I am carrying the voice of the grassroots who are concerned (about working with DAP), I am hereby resigning from my position as a Melaka state executive councillor, effective next week.

“But if anyone says that I am abandoning the struggle, that is absolutely not the case — I am not leaving Umno Youth,” he said in his policy speech at the Youth wing annual assembly here.

Dr Akmal said for him, a government post was not the priority; what mattered more were dignity, principles, and the voice of the grassroots.

“To those who ask, ‘Who are you?’ I want to answer: I have dignity, do you?” he asked.

He also issued a warning to those who frequently criticised him or pressured the president and the Melaka chief minister.

“Now that I am no longer in the exco, I will fight you to the very end,” he added, prompting loud cheers from delegates.

“I will ensure that the dignity of Umno Youth is upheld, unlike those who just talk without results. Therefore, I want to make it clear once again that this is not about a position. Because of my post, my principles, and my dignity and yours.

“I am bold enough to announce my resignation as a state exco to fight DAP to the very end,” he said.

After his speech ended, Dr Akmal, who was visibly emotional, was seen hugging delegates, including Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Abd Rauf.

The Umno Youth annual assembly, which runs alongside the party’s general assembly from Wednesday to Saturday, gathers delegates from 191 divisions nationwide.