KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh has demanded that Malaysiakini’s leadership come to the Umno General Assembly to personally apologise after the news portal posted an image of pigs with a caption about the Malay party.

The incident, which Akmal described as “hurtful, saddening, and unacceptable,” occurred yesterday and quickly drew outrage from party members.

The caption “2026 assembly will determine Umno’s direction in the unity government” was appended to a picture intended for an article about pig farming in Selangor.

In strongly-worded remarks, Akmal said a simple social media apology was “wholly insufficient”.

“Therefore, I demand that, at this time, your boss be brought to the Umno General Assembly to apologise directly to the president and to the entire Umno assembly and its delegates,” he said.

In response, Malaysiakini has issued a full apology for what it called a “most regrettable error” and confirmed its editors would be heading to the assembly on Friday to apologise in person.

The portal explained that the incident was one of three “social media blunders” made yesterday, where graphics with incorrect text-and-image combinations were posted.

All erroneous posts have since been removed, and an internal review has been initiated to prevent a recurrence.

Malaysiakini executive editor RK Anand said, “at Malaysiakini, we believe it is our responsibility to acknowledge and take full ownership of it.”

The news outlet also clarified that it had contacted both Akmal and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s office on Thursday night to apologise.