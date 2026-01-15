KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Madani Government will continue to safeguard creative freedom to enable arts practitioners to produce bolder, higher-quality and more meaningful works for society and the nation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said he had received a courtesy call from Skop Productions executive chairman Datuk Yusof Haslam, the country’s renowned director and producer, to discuss developments and the direction of the local film industry.

“During the meeting, we exchanged views on the challenges and potential of the creative industry, including the entertainment tax issue raised, which will be further examined and discussed with the state governments,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for the film Sheriff: Narko Integriti, which touches on issues of corruption and integrity, and welcomed the support of arts practitioners for the government’s efforts to uphold openness and freedom of expression. — Bernama