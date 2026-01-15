KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — A new exhibition at Ruang Teduh Gallery is using watercolour to unpack big ideas about politics, identity and society.

Titled Siasah (A Political Narrative in Watercolor), the show runs until January 31 and brings together 15 established and emerging contemporary artists whose works reflect on social realities through a medium more often associated with lightness and leisure.

The word siasah, rooted in both Malay and Arabic, broadly refers to politics and governance. In this exhibition, it becomes a lens for exploring themes such as freedom, conflict, identity and hope — not through overt political statements, but via emotion, symbolism and visual storytelling.

Ellynor Suria, ‘Kampung Zoo – Buaya Darat’.

Curator Abdullahjones, an artist and writer, said watercolour’s perceived gentleness is precisely what makes it powerful in this context.

“Watercolour is often considered a light, easily accessible medium, commonly used in casual contexts such as hobbies or therapy,” he said.

“But in the hands of these artists, it becomes a compelling way to dissect current issues and beyond. Siasah is not about didactic statements; it’s about emotional resonance, unfiltered perspectives, and the power of visual storytelling to create empathy, challenge assumptions and inspire change.”

Norhisham Selamat, ‘Rooted Uncertainty’.

Participating artists include Juhari Said, Rafiee Ghani, Calvin Chua, Elly Nor Suria, Tajali Abdullah, Padil Osman, Zamri Ismail, Lee Wee Xian, Che’ Ahmad Azhar, Ruzaidi M Nor, Hisham Salmin, Azman Nor, Norlisham Selamat, Ryzalman Misran and Syed Nahar.

Ryzalman Misran, ‘Hot Seat’.

Ruang Teduh Gallery is a multidisciplinary arts space dedicated to encouraging critical engagement with contemporary issues through exhibitions, dialogue and creative exchange. It is an initiative of The Exchange 106 in collaboration with Senimalaya.com, a subsidiary of Media Works Sdn Bhd.

Ruzaidi M. Noor, ‘Sekampit’.

Siasah (A Political Narrative in Watercolor) is on view at Ruang Teduh Gallery, Lot UG 31 & 32, Menara Exchange 106, Lingkaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur. Admission is free.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10.30am to 7pm, and is closed on Sundays and public holidays. For inquiries, call 011-5758 8500.