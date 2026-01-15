KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — In a moving tribute, Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong has revealed how an act of extraordinary generosity from a celebrated news anchor and his wife changed the course of his life, funding his university education when his family had no other means.

On social media, Liew said the story began in 1989 when he, then a 12-year-old boy selling lottery tickets in Petaling Jaya, met the late RTM Mandarin news anchor Fei Chong Ming and his wife, well-known radio broadcaster Cheah Keng Sin.

Fascinated by politics, the young Liew was thrilled to chat with the media personalities, who kindly spent time with the "street kid."

Years later, Liew's dream of pursuing a political science degree was nearly derailed by the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

In 2000, his family decided to refinance their home to fund his first year at the Australian National University, a plan that required them to borrow RM10,000 for legal fees.

On the night before applying, Liew and his family visited the Fei couple to ask for the loan.

After hours of conversation, Fei delivered a life-altering response.

“I have decided not to lend you the RM10,000,” he told the family, according to Liew’s recollection. “You list down the cost to study at university, and I will support you until you finish your degree.”

Liew recounted that the couple, to whom he was not related, proceeded to fund his entire four-year degree between 2001 and 2005, covering both tuition and living expenses to a total of RM200,000.

“At that critical juncture, they gave me the greatest help that made all the difference,” Liew wrote.

Fei passed away in 2012. Liew said he told the family at the time that while he could not repay the debt financially, he would honour their father's support by dedicating himself to public service and improving the lives of Malaysians.

Liew wrote the tribute following the recent passing of Cheah on January 9.

He said he wanted to express his "boundless gratitude" and remember the "rare and selfless generosity" of the couple who, at the moment he most needed help, became the benefactors who changed his life forever.