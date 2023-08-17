KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Most people start a side hustle to make as much money as possible but Nurul Ain seems to be doing it to help people.

The 24-year-old fresh graduate from Kelantan only started her Resume By Nurul service on TikTok two months ago but already has hundreds of clients.

Her low fee of RM10 is probably why but it’s also because she makes urgent orders a priority.

“I don’t charge much because most of my customers are jobless fresh graduates like me,” she said in an interview with Malay Mail.

At first, she wanted to charge RM15 or RM12 per job but in the end decided on RM10.

“My intentions are to make it easier for people. Many are too busy or don’t have the computer skills to do it themselves.”

Nurul, who only a week ago completed her degree in education from Science University of Malaysia, is happy that she can finally devote more time to her resume service.

“That’s the only downside, not having enough time to take in more customers,” said Nurul, who just completed her teaching practical in Penang and is now waiting for her convocation and posting.

“The best part is knowing that what I do helps people, I feel a sense of relief in helping them get jobs.”

She recalled a customer who needed a resume ready in a couple of hours, which she was able to pull off despite just having ended a school day.

When she has too much going on, her younger sister and business partner Nadiah Shahirah steps in to help.

Nadiah, 22, is currently doing a degree in counselling at University of Malaysia, Terengganu.

At the moment, they offer customers 46 templates to choose from.

After selecting a template, customers will get a checklist that they have to fill in with the information required.

Initially, the overnight success and popularity of their service took Nurul by surprise.

“The highest number of customers I got in a day was more than a thousand,” she said. “Till this day, I haven’t finished replying to all of them.”

They target 400 customers a month and are fully booked for August and September.

“We’re going to have more templates soon and I’m looking forward to putting on my graduation gown in November,” said Nurul, who teaches Malay and History.

“I hope to get a posting in my home state of Kelantan but I’m good to go anywhere as long as I have a job.

“Please pray that my business goes well, my customers get the jobs they want and I get my posting very soon.”