Noor Abidah Mohd Omar (centre) received a RM20,000 cheque from WebTVAsia CEO Fred Chong (left) and ‘Juang’ director Matt Lai. — Image via Facebook/WebTVAsia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The late Adibah Noor Mohd Omar’s family has received RM20,000 from media company WebTVAsia.

According to WebTVAsia CEO Fred Chong, they came up with the amount after auctioning seven limited edition Non-Fungible Token (NFT) designs of Juang on August 26. He was joined by Juang film director Matt Lai at an appreciation ceremony yesterday.

Chong also took time to remember the late singer-actress and presented the cheque to Adibah’s elder sister, Abidah Mohd Omar.

“I've known Adibah for more than 10 years and she was one of the kindest and most compassionate people in my life,” Chong told Harian Metro.

“Malaysia lost a real gem when she left us, and her loss is irreplaceable.”

Chong added that he regretted not spending time with Adibah in her last days, stating he wasn’t aware that she was ill.

In the Covid-19 pandemic film Juang, Adibah played the mother of a nurse (played by Janna Nick) who worries about her getting infected while caring for patients.

Adibah passed away at the age of 51 on June 18 due to ovarian cancer at a private hospital.

She was beloved by many Malaysians and received numerous tributes from celebrities, politicians and entrepreneurs.

Chong and Lai also donated RM20,000 to non-governmental organisations Thrive Well and The Hope Branch.

According to Chong, new technologies such as NFTs will open up more opportunities in the local creative industry and give support to those in need.