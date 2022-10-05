At 47.83 centimetres Fenrir the Savannah, owned by Dr William John Powers, became the world’s tallest cat in January last year. — Image via Instagram/starcats_detroit

KUALA LUMPUR, October 5 — A US Savannah cat made history as she became the world’s tallest cat certified by the Guinness World Records.

Fenrir or ‘Dr Fenrir’ is owned by physician and HIV specialist Dr William John Powers from Michigan, measuring at a height of 47.83cm on January 29, 2021.

Guinness World Records, in an article to announce the certification, said Dr Powers ran his own centre as a physician and many patients were often surprised at Fenrir’s large size when he allows the cat to visit on Tuesdays.

The entry will appear in the 2023 edition of the Guinness World Records.

Luckily, Fenrir is loving and playful with strangers which helps them relax their anxiety and stress.

“He wanders around the office receiving pets from people, snoozing on exam room tables and begging for treats,” said Dr Powers.

Fenrir is also ‘ravenous’ as he ate through most of his cat food growing up, feeding his unusually large size.

Being taller than most cats Fenrir is also able to stand on his own two feet to open doors and steal snacks that are placed on the edge of the kitchen countertop.

Fenrir comes from a family of large cats. According to Guinness World Records, he is a cross breed between a domestic cat and a serval (a large-eared African cat).

However, Fenrir is taller than the average height of his breed, which normally measures around 36 to 43cm.

Dr Powers is also the president of a cat shelter, owning multiple pedigree felines in the past years who have also earned Guinness World Records.

In fact, Arcturus, Fenrir’s older brother was the tallest domestic cat ever at 48.4cm in 2016 but tragically passed away in a house fire later that year.

In 2017, Dr Powers also lost another cat to a house fire: Cygnus, a silver Maine coon who had the longest tail on a domestic cat ever at 44.66cm.

Powers recently adopted Altair, another Maine coon who now holds the current longest tail on a living domestic cat at 40.83cm.

With his record holding felines, Dr Powers aims to run fundraising events to support Detroit stray animal centres.

He also encourages people to adopt pets instead of purchasing them and has encouraged buyers of unique felines to use their records and titles to help animals in need.

Powers has admitted that bonding with his six cats has helped him through the loss of Arcturus and Cygnus.

“They make my life well. They made me well, I guess. They gave me a reason to climb out of that hole.” the physician said.

“I sincerely hope they can live up to the legacy of their late siblings Arcturus and Cygnus, I look forward to all the good that Fenrir and Altair can do with their records.”