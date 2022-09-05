Billboards of the satirical campaign have been popping up across London over the past week, to the amusement of social media users. — Picture via Twitter/ @Number10cat

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — An unexpected last minute candidate has joined the race to be the UK's next prime minister - Larry the cat.

Billboards featuring Larry, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, and his “Larry 4 Leader” campaign had popped up over the past week.

A picture of one such billboard shared by Larry’s unofficial Twitter account on Saturday garnered over 16,000 likes.

The tabby’s campaign website states that he is the only candidate with “clean paws”, with a manifesto that promises “responsible hiss-cal policy” and "no more political cat fights”.

Adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Larry was appointed to his role in 2011 by then prime minister David Cameron.

According to the UK government’s 10 Downing Street website, Larry’s responsibilities include “contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house” and ”spends his days greeting guests to the house”.

He has since become a minor celebrity in his own right, outlasting three leaders; Cameron, Theresa May, and current outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson.

After a series of scandals, Johnson was forced to announce his resignation as prime minister and Conservative party leader in July.

In the British parliamentary system, the prime minister is decided by the governing party of the day.

As such, the current contenders for the role are Conservative candidates are foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Larry’s satirical campaign, carried out by creative agency Don’t Panic, appears to question the validity of the parliamentary system.

“Choice is a wonderful thing... the choice between chasing a feather or a string,” reads Larry’s campaign website.

“But when it comes to the nation's next leader, why do 160,000 Tories get to choose for 67 million people?”

The Conservative party is set to announce its new leader today.