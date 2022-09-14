Two rescue dogs will join King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla when the royal couple moves into Buckingham Palace. ― Picture via Instagram/ clarencehouse

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― The sound of barking dogs will continue to be heard in Buckingham Palace despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Consort Camilla's two rescued Jack Russells ― Beth and Bluebell ― will be moving into the palace with King Charles III when the royal couple moves to London, Daily Express reported.

The pooches were adopted by the 75-year-old from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, of which Camilla is a patron.

During her reign, the late Queen owned over 30 corgis and dorgis (cross between dachshund and Welsh corgi).

Following her passing, the Queen's two surviving corgis ― Muick and Sandy ― will now be cared for by Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York in Windsor, who had gifted the dogs to the Queen following the death of Prince Phillip last year.

Camilla was previously reported to have said one can sit dogs down and have long conversations with them.

Beth and Bluebell wearing their Wear Blue for Rescue bandanas in support of a Battersea Dogs and Cats Home campaign. ― Picture via Instagram/ clarencehouse

“You could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail.”

Beth was the first of two dogs to be adopted after it was abandoned by its previous owner while Bluebell was found wandering in the woods with no hair and covered in sores.

“And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She's very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say,” Camilla said of Bluebell.